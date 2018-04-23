Woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands from Macon-area doctors pleads guilty

Melissa Dyan Zediker, whose alleged embezzling of hundred of thousands of dollars from midstate doctors for whom she had worked made headlines nearly three years ago, pleaded guilty Monday.
Zediker, 46, was sentenced to five years in prison and 25 more on probation, after pleading guilty to 49 counts of theft by taking and a single count of forgery, according to the Bibb County District Attorney's office.
She was ordered to pay $711,881 in restitution.
Zediker was first arrested on fiduciary theft charges mid-July 2015 on allegations that she stole $99,063 from OrthoGeorgia. She was accused of illegally depositing payroll funds earmarked with her mother’s name into a bank account.
About two weeks after that, Zediker was charged with additional counts of fiduciary theft on allegations she stole nearly $70,000 from Urology Specialists of Georgia, a medical practice in Macon and Warner Robins where she worked as an administrator, earning a $130,000 salary.
Authorities have also alleged that she committed 200 counts of credit card fraud, stealing an estimated $80,000 using an OrthoGeorgia credit card.
