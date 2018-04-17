Macon shooting victim calls for help across from Bibb sheriff's district office

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times while walking down the street early Tuesday.
At about 4:40 a.m., Lewis Williams called for help from 635 Pio Nono Ave. at Roy Street, which is not far from the Bibb County sheriff's district office across the street.
Williams was shot in the back, right arm and left leg, said Bibb sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Clay Williams, who is not related to the victim.
The wounded man told sheriff's deputies he was walking near Roff Avenue and Hendley Street when a sports car pulled up with three black males inside.
They demanded his money and when Williams did not comply, they shot him and drove off.
Williams made it a few blocks to Pio Nono Avenue and called 911 and was met by deputies and a Community ambulance near the Scott's Health Mart at 635 Pio Nono Ave.
He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was in stable condition, Sgt. Williams said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
