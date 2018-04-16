Gunmen rob Macon store, take clerk's phone during Monday rush hour

Two gunmen held up a Macon convenience store early Monday.
Just before 7 a.m., the black males wore dark clothing with their faces covered as they pulled guns at the Sunrise Store at 3750 Mercer University Drive near the corner of Atwood Drive, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The men took an undisclosed amount of money and stole the clerk's cell phone before they ran away.
No one was hurt in the stickup.
Anyone with information about the robbery and the suspects is encouraged to call for a Bibb County sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
