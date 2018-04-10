Man found with gunshot wounds to his legs after reporting earlier armed robbery

A Forsyth man was shot twice in each leg early Tuesday and Bibb County sheriff's deputies are sorting out what happened.
Matthew Branford, 31, had called 911 about an armed robbery about 90 minutes before he reported the shooting, Bibb sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe.
Just before 4:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 6000 block of Hawkinsville Road where they found Branford wounded near the Sound Source not far from Smiley's Flea Market.
DeFoe said Branford first contacted 911 at about 3 a.m. when he said he was robbed by two men while collecting trash near Anthony Road and Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.
Responding officers did not find him there, DeFoe said, but deputies spoke to him after the shooting.
"He said the same guys that robbed him earlier shot him," DeFoe said.
Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
