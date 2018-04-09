Macon man who raped mentally disabled woman gets 25 years for ‘savage, inhumane’ act

David Lee Davis, a 25-year-old Macon man who was convicted of raping a then-21-year-old mentally disabled woman behind an eastside Kroger in January of 2015, was on Monday sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Jurors found Davis guilty in February. Officials have said his victim suffered from "mental illness and intellectual disabilities," and that she had the mind of a 9- or 10-year-old child.
At Monday's sentencing, a prosecutor said Davis "took advantage of what he called something quick and easy ... from someone that he assessed on the spot as 'crazy, off, not right.' That is brutal, that is savage and that is inhumane."
