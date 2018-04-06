Man accused of raping woman in east Macon apartment building

A Macon man faces rape charges after a reported sexual assault at an apartment building on Gray Highway.
Usher Lamar Johnson, 57, was arrested Thursday evening on charges of rape, sexual battery and burglary, according to Bibb County jail records.
He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman before 1 p.m. on Monday.
Johnson appeared in Magistrate Court Friday at the jail where he requested a commitment hearing on the charges.
Judge Edgeley Myers ordered Johnson held without bond until the hearing in about two weeks.
