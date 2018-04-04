Macon Waffle House robbed at gunpoint by masked bandit

A masked bandit pointed a gun at a Waffle House worker during a robbery late Tuesday.
Just before 11:30 p.m., a black male dressed in all black with a blue bandanna over his face pulled a gun on an employee and demanded cash from the register at the restaurant at 3620 Riverside Drive just north of Northside Drive, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
The bandit took the money and got away in a gold Toyota Camry headed north toward Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who knows something about the robbery is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
