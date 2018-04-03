Midstate woman accused of practicing medicine without a license

A Byron woman was indicted by Bibb County grand jurors on Tuesday on allegations that she was practicing medicine without a license.
Robin Jones Smith, 48, also faces forgery and theft charges in the case, which came to light in 2015.
Prosecutors, in a statement announcing the indictment, said Smith used "the photocopied signature of another person to issue prescriptions."
Further details of the matter were not immediately available, but the Bibb County District Attorney's Office went on to mention in the statement that Jones is accused of stealing $8,342 "in money and medication" that belonged to Metabolic Research Center, a local weight-loss clinic.
Smith has been out on bond since her 2015 arrest.
