Former 'Honey Boo Boo' star says her guns were stolen in Macon

A former star of TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” reported two fully loaded handguns were stolen from her car parked outside a hotel here last week.
The windows of five cars had been smashed out during the pre-dawn hours March 22 at Marriott City Center.
A gray 2003 Nissan Xterra belonging to Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, sister to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and daughter to Mama June Shannon, was among the damaged vehicles.
Shannon told the deputy a “LPC 380 (pistol) and a Security Ruger” were missing from underneath the seats, according to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Both guns were in holsters.
The 18-year-old also said her wallet, “which contained her social security card and the social security card of her deceased grandmother” also was missing from her car, the report said.
Another woman told the deputy that an Apple MacBook Pro, left on the back seat of her dark green 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, had been stolen, the report said.
Drivers of the other three cars that had windows busted out told the deputy nothing was missing.
A security officer told the deputy that the hotel's surveillance cameras “are not operating at this time,” the report said.
Comments