Accused Club Sparks shooter arrested two weeks after skipping out of hospital

A man accused of shooting a nightclub worker was arrested at a home in the 800 block of Patterson Street on Friday morning.
Jerome Dewayne Beasley, 25, was taken into custody about 10 a.m. without incident by Bibb County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes investigators and U.S. marshals for Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Beasley was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the March 5 shooting at Club Sparks at 3761 Mercer University Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
Club Sparks employee Tyree Singletary, 27, of Macon was breaking up a fight between Beasley and another person when Beasley allegedly shot him in the left arm. Beasley also wounded himself in the left side.
Singletary was driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. Beasley also showed up at the hospital and was expected to be taken to the Bibb County Detention Center after his release from the hospital.
But he skipped out before completing his treatment March 7.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
