Puppy killer who smashed pet’s skull says he’s sorry. Judge tells him he needs help.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 215 'To treat a puppy that way,' judge tells dog killer, 'that scares me for you' Pause 114 He knocked on their doors, then sexually assaulted them, police say 236 Cop Shop Podcast: Georgia DUI suspect pees his pants 264 Cop Shop Podcast: Beer bandit locked in store 25 East Macon shooting victim helped into ambulance 149 Know the warning signs 261 Cop Shop Podcast: Man flips off cop, tries to get away 264 Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail 211 Cop Shop Podcast: Breakfast brawl at McDonald's 183 Judge to kidnapper: People are afraid of Macon. You’re why. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Verda M. Colvin lectures admitted puppy killer Derrick D. Chappell at his sentencing after he pleaded guilty on March 19, 2018. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Verda M. Colvin lectures admitted puppy killer Derrick D. Chappell at his sentencing after he pleaded guilty on March 19, 2018. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph