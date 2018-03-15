Macon man, 47, who forced 13-year-old to have sex is sent to prison

A Macon man who forced a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him numerous times pleaded guilty on Thursday to statutory rape and sexual battery.
A Bibb County judge sentenced Robert Lee Jackson to 15 years behind bars and five more on probation for crimes that happened in east Macon in early 2016.
In a statement sent to area news outlets on Thursday announcing the sentencing, prosecutors said Jackson “made the girl have sex multiple times” and that the episodes came to light after the girl told a relative 10 months later.
Authorities haven’t said how or if Jackson, 47, knew the girl.
In the statement from prosecutors, Bibb District Attorney David Cooke said the girl had been “left in a trusted adult’s care.”
“Mr. Jackson exploited that trust,” Cooke said.
Jackson lived on Cedar Street between Second and Third streets south of downtown, jail records show. While on probation for cocaine possession in 2004, he was cited for public indecency.
