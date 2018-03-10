Centerville police seized more than $4,500 cash, a stolen gun, digital scales and suspected drugs including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy displayed early Friday after in traffic stop led to the arrest of a Warner Robins man.
Centerville police seized more than $4,500 cash, a stolen gun, digital scales and suspected drugs including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy displayed early Friday after in traffic stop led to the arrest of a Warner Robins man. Special to The Telegraph Centerville Police Department
Centerville police seized more than $4,500 cash, a stolen gun, digital scales and suspected drugs including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy displayed early Friday after in traffic stop led to the arrest of a Warner Robins man. Special to The Telegraph Centerville Police Department

Crime

His car wasn't up to par but what police found stashed under seat sent him to jail

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

March 10, 2018 09:04 AM

The aroma of illegal drugs wafting from a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation helped send a Warner Robins man to jail.

Sebastian Lewis Carson Jr. was pulled over on Elberta Road by Centerville Police Office Jon Simpson who noticed him stuffing a book bag under the driver's seat, according to a news release from the Centerville Police Department.

SebastianCarson.JPG
Sebastian Lewis Carson Jr.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Simpson and his K9 Bono conducted a probable cause search of Carson's car and found a stash of cash, a stolen gun, digital scales and suspected drugs in the book bag.

Early Friday morning on a table at police headquarters, officers photographed the evidence including $4526 cash along with 5.8 ounces of marijuana, 20.5 grams of cocaine, 13.4 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 400 tablets believed to be ecstasy.

Carson was arrested and faces multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property and having a firearm during a crime.

The gun had been reported stolen after a Houston County car break-in.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Beer bandit locked in store

View More Video