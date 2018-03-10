His car wasn't up to par but what police found stashed under seat sent him to jail

The aroma of illegal drugs wafting from a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation helped send a Warner Robins man to jail.
Sebastian Lewis Carson Jr. was pulled over on Elberta Road by Centerville Police Office Jon Simpson who noticed him stuffing a book bag under the driver's seat, according to a news release from the Centerville Police Department.
Simpson and his K9 Bono conducted a probable cause search of Carson's car and found a stash of cash, a stolen gun, digital scales and suspected drugs in the book bag.
Early Friday morning on a table at police headquarters, officers photographed the evidence including $4526 cash along with 5.8 ounces of marijuana, 20.5 grams of cocaine, 13.4 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 400 tablets believed to be ecstasy.
Carson was arrested and faces multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property and having a firearm during a crime.
The gun had been reported stolen after a Houston County car break-in.
