Police found him with a gunshot wound. Now he faces criminal charges

A man who was shot in the chest at a Fort Valley hotel was charged Wednesday with several offenses, including false report of a crime.
Marlon Matthews was able to talk to police officers who found him wounded at the Days Inn Hotel on Commercial Heights in Fort Valley about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The 41-year-old from Oklahoma, investigators learned, was a convicted felon and his statements conflicted with evidence found at the scene, the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety said in a news release Wednesday evening.
Matthews also is charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
Reached by phone early evening Wednesday, Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon declined to provide more detail about the shooting.
"It's still under investigation," Spurgeon said, adding that Matthew, who was still receiving treatment at a hospital, could face additional charges.
The Peach County Drug Enforcement Squad also is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
