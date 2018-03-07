Man in critical condition after being shot in east Macon

A man was shot in east Macon on Wednesday afternoon.
Derrick Collins, 32, told investigators he was sweeping the porch of his house on Sunnydale Drive when two guys walked up demanding money, Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Sean DeFoe said.
Collins said he drew a pistol to fend the men off and accidentally shot himself in the left arm.
Another bullet wound to Collins' side may have come from his attackers, but DeFoe said it could possibly be self-inflicted.
This makes the third person to be shot in Bibb County in less than 24 hours.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said about 4 p.m. that Collins was undergoing emergency surgery and is in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
