Student reported a gun at a Georgia high school then police found two

Two Warner Robins High School students are accused of bringing weapons to school.

Houston County Board of Education director of community and school affairs Beth McLaughlin said a student tipped off administrators Monday morning at the school at 401 S. Davis Drive.

The school resource officer investigated and found a student with a BB gun in a backpack at about 9:15 a.m., according to Warner Robins police records.

Later that morning, a teacher reported another possible weapon and an administrator found another student with a BB gun in a backpack in an unrelated incident, McLaughlin stated in an email in response to a Telegraph inquiry.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Warner Robins Asst. Police Chief John Wagner said charges are pending against a 15-year-old and 16-year-old through the Houston County juvenile division.

Both will be charged with possession of a weapon in a school safety zone, Wagner stated in a text.

Although McLaughlin could not specifically discuss the students' cases due to privacy concerns, she did state that student conduct guidelines indicate "any student who brings any type of weapon to school shall be subject to discipline."

Depending on the individual, the punishment could range from detention to long-term suspension or expulsion, she said.

High school parents were alerted through a phone message about the discoveries.