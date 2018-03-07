Crime

Investigators have little to go on after man is shot walking down the street

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

March 07, 2018 05:38 AM

A Macon man was shot early Wednesday while walking on Hollingsworth Road, which runs between Pio Nono and Houston avenues.

Deonte Bryant was taken by personal vehicle to Coliseum Northside Hospital after the shooting at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Bryant was in stable condition early Wednesday and no one else was hurt.

No information was available about the shooter, but investigators would like to speak to anyone who knows anything about the incident.

Call 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

