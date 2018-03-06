Man shot in face drives self to beauty supply store

A man who had been shot in the face pulled up in a bullet-pierced car early Tuesday evening outside a west Macon beauty supply store, witnesses said.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies cordoned off the Beauty Queen 98¢ Store on Mercer University Drive as investigators interviewed dozens of witnesses.
Witnesses told The Telegraph the man drove up and got out of the car in blood-soaked clothes. Employees called 911.
Maurice Kirkland, manager at the nearby Precision Auto a Tune Care, said the 23-year-old wounded man was a customer of his and had purchased from him the green 1995 Toyota Camry that was parked by the store's entrance, which faces Burton Avenue.
On Sharon Drive, between Burton Avenue and Edna Place, about a mile from the store, investigators marked at least eight shell casings in the 6000 block. Deputies circled around a brick house and appeared to be searching for something.
A woman who lives next door said she was home all day but didn't know why a half-dozen patrol cars were blocking the street in front of her home.
"Are you trying to tell me somebody got shot at eight times over here and I didn't hear a thing," she told a Telegraph reporter.. "My God. ... That's scary."
The man who was wounded is in stable condition at Navicent Health, Coroner Leon Jones said.
