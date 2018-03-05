Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Two people shot as nightclub employee was breaking up a fight

March 05, 2018 04:55 AM

A nightclub worker was shot early Monday while breaking up a fight at Club Sparks.

Just after 1:30 a.m., two men were wounded at the bar at 3761 Mercer University Drive, which is at the corner of Atwood Drive, about a block northwest of Macon Mall, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.

Club Sparks employee Tyree Singletary, 27, of Macon, was shot in the left arm and was driven to Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Jerome Dewayne Beasley, 25, of Macon, was fighting with another person when he allegedly pulled a pistol and shot Singletary and himself, the release stated.

Beasley also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left side.

Both men were in stable condition early Monday.

Beasley faces an aggravated assault charge and will be booked into the Bibb County jail once he is released from the hospital.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and would like anyone with information about the case to call 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

