Driver crashes pickup into multiple churches, buildings in early morning rampage

Houston County 911 switchboards lit up early Monday with multiple reports of damage around Centerville.
Between 5:45-7 a.m., a small, light-colored pickup was seen smashing into buildings.
Callers reported doors at churches, storage sheds and garages were vandalized and police began their hunt for the culprit.
After finding pieces of a vehicle at one scene, investigators determined a Nissan had crashed into the buildings.
Never miss a local story.
Technicians at Five Star Nissan figured out it was Frontier pickup built between 2005 and 2018.
Centerville police Sgt. Christine Welch began sorting through footage from multiple surveillance cameras in the area and obtained a license plate number for a 2006 Nissan Frontier, according to a Centerville police news release.
Houston County sheriff's Sgt. Anna Lange traced the pickup to a home off Sullivan Road in Warner Robins.
Centerville police arrested the pickup's owner, Alberto Salcedo-Aguirre who was charged with six counts of criminal damage to property and two counts of vandalism to a place of worship, the release stated.
Investigators are trying to determine what motivated the crash spree.
Police Chief Chuck Hadden praised Welch's work that led to an arrest within 12 hours.
Comments