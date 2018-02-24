He was fleeing from a Bibb County sheriff's deputy when he blew a tire

A short police chase ended Saturday when the suspect crashed into a parked car after one of his tires blew.
Nicolas Foster, 28, was taken into custody after he crashed and charges are pending against him, said Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.
Foster, who was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, was not hurt.
The chase ensued shortly before 5 p.m. at Pansy and Montpelier avenues after Foster allegedly ran a stop sign, and ended on Petunia Avenue off of Mercer University Drive, Howard said.
