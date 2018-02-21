Father of Lauren Giddings’ killer wants ‘truth,’ says cops may have wronged son

One of the strangest and most macabre murders in modern Macon history took another twist Wednesday as the father of confessed-and-convicted dismemberment killer Stephen McDaniel spoke to reporters about how cops, prosecutors and defense lawyers may have wronged his son.
Mark W. McDaniel, 64, stood before reporters from a pair of Macon television news outlets and laid out his son’s case for an appeal in the 2011 slaying of fellow Mercer University law graduate Lauren Giddings.
The senior McDaniel, who in the past has worked as a house painter, has rarely, if ever, talked publicly about the case against his son. But on Wednesday, for half an hour or so, Mark McDaniel detailed the contents of his son’s habeas corpus petition, a form of appeal, that his son filed Tuesday.
“We’re hoping that the truth will come out,” the father said in a news conference streamed by TV stations WMGT and WGXA, noting alleged “improprieties and misconduct” by the authorities who jailed and convicted his son.
He declined to discuss his son’s guilt or innocence, but focused rather on how the authorities may have overstepped their bounds to bring Stephen McDaniel to justice.
Habeas filings are not uncommon avenues for convicted criminals to pursue. Even so, for Stephen McDaniel, now 32, who pleaded guilty and provided a written statement of how he claims to have killed Giddings, such a maneuver is at best a long-shot.
Though he may well be granted a hearing on the matter, a civil proceeding, the chance of him getting the trial he never had is slim.
He apparently contends, however, that some of the evidence that sunk him was ill-gotten through improper or tainted searches and that it should never have been gathered.
Some of that evidence may well include items the police found in his apartment: panties with Giddings’ DNA on them and hacksaw packaging that matched a saw with Giddings’ blood on it in the apartment complex’s tool closet. (Not to mention other damning evidence found on his computers and a camera: Internet searches for when Macon’s garbage trucks picked up trash, how to disable a burglar bar on a door knob, and video clips of him the night of Giddings' death, peering into Giddings’ living room using a camera mounted on a stick.)
Though Stephen McDaniel now claims his rights were violated — that improper searches were conducted and his due process was denied — a judge could hear the claims and reach a conclusion that Stephen McDaniel will have a hard time overcoming.
In essence, “You pleaded guilty based on evidence you now say should not have been in play?”
On the eve of trial in April 2014, nearly three years after his arrest, Stephen McDaniel admitted strangling Giddings, cutting up her body and throwing the pieces in the trash. He was sentenced to life, but with a chance for parole.
Giddings’ torso was the only part of her that was ever found. It was found in late June 2011, days after she vanished, in a flip-top garbage can next to the Georgia Avenue apartments where she and Stephen McDaniel were next-door neighbors.
Soon after the discovery, Stephen McDaniel, along with others close to Giddings, became a suspect. But within days, McDaniel was the prime suspect.
The bar now is high for Stephen McDaniel, who faced a four-year deadline to file for habeas relief, to prove his Constitutional rights were violated.
Speaking on Wednesday on behalf of his son, Mark McDaniel said Tuesday’s legal filing contends that communications between his son and his son’s lawyers, including trial strategy, were intercepted and “stolen” by Bibb County officials to “obtain direct insight” into Stephen McDaniel’s defense strategy while he was incarcerated in Macon.
“I’m very concerned about what’s been going on,” Mark McDaniel said, “and what Stephen’s gone through. … We feel bad about what’s going on, but we see some hope in the future.”
