Fast food customer helps trooper being attacked by driver stopped for speeding

A fast food customer came to the aid of Georgia State Trooper who was assaulted Monday at a traffic stop in north Macon.
Just after 4 p.m. , Trooper First Class 3 William Schwab stopped a vehicle allegedly going 59 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour speed zone on Riverside Drive near Northside Drive.
According to information provided by Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Michael Burns, the driver, Derrick Dewayne Hopkins, 47, of Lindsey Drive in Macon, initially gave the trooper a false name.
After Hopkins submitted to a mobile fingerprint scan, Schwab learned his true identity and that the man had an active warrant for a parole violation.
"Schwab removed the driver from the vehicle and placed the right handcuff on, at which point Mr. Hopkins pushed away from him and tried to strike him in the face," Burns stated in an email to The Telegraph.
They struggled as Hopkins tried to run, but Schwab deployes his Taser twice, but "it was ineffective," Burns said.
The trooper grabbed Hopkins, who continued to fight on the ground.
A man eating at the Arby's near the corner came to Schwab's aid and Hopkins was arrested as numerous passersby called 911 and *GSP to report the fight.
Hopkins was arrested on charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, interfering with government property and making false statements.
After a stop at the Bibb County jail Monday evening, Hopkins was taken to Coliseum Northside Hospital with high blood pressure and was later returned to the law enforcement center.
Schwab was treated by EMS at the scene and suffered injuries to his hands and knee and has numerous scrapes on his arms, Burns said.
"He is still very sore and his hands are swollen," Burns said Tuesday.
Schwab's pants were ripped, whistle chain broken, shirt bloodied and his uniform hat bent while trying to handcuff Hopkins.
Comments