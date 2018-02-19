Marcus Dynell Tasby Sr.
Bullet flies after father finds guest named 'Taz' in bed with his 6-year-old girl

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 19, 2018 04:08 PM

When a Peach County father went to check on his 6-year-old daughter he found a 30-year-old man in bed with her early Sunday.

The dad had some people over Saturday night, and the little girl had fallen asleep on the couch, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said.

"He put her in bed and tucked her in, cleaned up ... goes back to check and finds a man in bed with her, performing a sex act on her," Deese said.

The father recognized him as "Taz," a man who had been there earlier in the evening.

"The witnesses said they saw him leave, so he would have had to come back in without authorization to commit that crime," Deese said.

When the father confronted the man, Taz allegedly pulled out a gun and shot a hole through the roof.

The father grabbed his little girl and ran to a nearby store to call authorities, Deese said.

"More witnesses in the house gave a clothing description and deputies went ahead and got an arrest warrant," he said.

Marcus Dynell Tasby Sr. of Byron was arrested Sunday evening.

He is charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, burglary and two counts of aggravated assault for firing the gun.

