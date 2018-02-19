'Endangered' 11-year-old found with alleged abductor in Macon motel

The search for an "endangered" Florida girl ended at a Macon motel Sunday.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies were working with the FBI to track down 11-year-old Alice Amelia Johnson of Orlando.
According to a sheriff's news release, the girl left her home late Saturday night with a blue and white striped book bag packed with clothes.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office issued a lookout for her stating "concern for Alice's well-being due to her young age."
Never miss a local story.
Florida authorities were tracking her cellphone which pinged near Presidential Parkway in west Bibb County and local deputies began to search the area at about 2 p.m. Sunday.
At about two hours later, the FBI's Resident Agent in Charge Andy Smith contacted Bibb deputies to assist in tracking her phone.
They found the girl at about 5 p.m. Sunday in a motel room at the Holiday Inn Express at 4970 Harrison Road and took her alleged abductor into custody.
John Peter Byrns, 24, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, is being held for the FBI in the Bibb County jail.
The girl was recovered and was held in a safe place until she could be reunited with her family.
Comments