Gun smuggled into Bibb County jail; It was found loaded with a single bullet

A small handgun, found loaded with one bullet, was snuggled into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
Arrest warrants are sought for Tiffany Robinson, 41, and Jamie Singleton, 32, both of Macon, each on a charge of possession of a weapon by an inmate, Bibb County sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said.
The .22 caliber gun was discovered Wednesday after a tip from the husband of another inmate that a gun may possibly be in the female section of the Bibb County jail, DeFoe said. A search was made and the gun was found.
Investigators suspect the weapon was smuggled inside a body cavity during processing into the jail, DeFoe said.
Never miss a local story.
Robinson originally had the gun when it was brought into the jail, according to additional information released Saturday afternoon.
The gun was found by corrections deputies inside a container belonging to Singleton, a sheriff's news release said.
What the women were planning to do with the gun remains under investigation, DeFoe said.
Both women were jailed on misdemeanor shoplifting charges, DeFoe said. Singleton is also being held on a bond surrender on drug-related charges.
DeFoe said it's been at least 20 or 30 years since a a weapon was previously smuggled into the jail.
"It doesn't happen often," he said.
Comments