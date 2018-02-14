He took Skittles and tequila to hook up with a 15-year-old girl. Cops were waiting

The girl didn’t exist. But Chad Cagle and a nine other Georgia men didn’t know that.
Back in March of 2015, they were nabbed in sex sting that convinced them a 15-year-old girl was at a Macon motel ready for sex. In reality, an FBI agent posing as the fictional girl’s mother had posted a Craigslist ad soliciting sex for the “girl.”
When Cagle, 42, of Kathleen, showed up at the Extended Stay America motel on Riverside Drive on March 21, 2015, he went bearing condoms, tequila and Skittles candy.
On Tuesday, Cagle and one of the other men, James Anthony Howard, 26, of Macon, pleaded guilty in Bibb County Superior Court to criminal attempt to commit child molestation.
Never miss a local story.
Before a judge sentenced Cagle to five years behind bars, a prosecutor described Cagle’s crime. The prosecutor mentioned how Cagle had told the fictional girl’s “mother” in messages that he “did not mind if the mother watched” their encounter “as long as the daughter … was ‘into it.’”
The prosecutor added that Cagle “also offered to eat candy, specifically Skittles, off of the daughter.”
Upon his arrest at the motel, where the cops had been waiting, Cagle said he was celebrating having just won custody of his own children.
In court Tuesday, prosecutor Nancy Scott Malcor said that at the time of the incident Cagle had claimed to have “not had sex in a while” and that his testosterone was “through the roof.”
Cagle, a former supervisor at Robins Air Force Base, told the judge he accepted his punishment.
“Everything I worked for is gone,” Cagle said, “as well as not being able to be there for my children the last three years. … My family, sir, is my world and my love, and I openly apologize.”
He also said he was sorry to burden the court and even invoked the Lord, saying, “There’s a reason for everything.”
Judge Howard Z. Simms heard Cagle out and, before rendering his sentence, replied, “There’s not always a good reason.”
Comments