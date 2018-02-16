Cops say he choked her so she started shooting. Half a mile away, another man died

On the day before a Macon man’s funeral, a woman charged in his death grimaced in Bibb County Magistrate Court upon hearing an investigator explain why she was arrested.
Kristie Buckner is charged with murder in the shooting that resulted in the wreck that killed Precell Brooks Jr. on Feb. 10, Bibb sheriff's Investigator Shaun Bridger said Friday.
Brooks, 47, just happened to be driving through Bloomfield when an argument between Buckner and Edwin Jamaal Williams turned violent.
A friend tried to intervene as Williams choked Buckner inside Buckner’s apartment at College Park Apartments just before 6 p.m., Bridger testified.
Williams, 28, left the apartment.
“As he was getting into his vehicle leaving, (the witness) stated that Ms. Buckner ran out, got in her car and left following after him,” Bridger said.
Others who live in the apartments that face Williamson Road told investigators they saw Williams’ Chevrolet station wagon “come flying out of the entrance” as it was “being followed by a Honda that was being driven by Ms. Buckner,” Bridger said.
Buckner started firing shots at Williams’ car, he said.
“Mr. Williams ran the red light trying to get away from Ms. Buckner, and struck the vehicle of Mr. Precell Brooks Jr., killing him,” Bridger said.
Brooks, whose Ford Explorer was hit at Bloomfied Drive and Williamson Road, was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, shortly after the crash.
Buckner, 23, said nothing during the 10-minute hearing, but responded with facial expressions to Bridger’s statements. She remained in jail without bond Friday.
Williams is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly choking Buckner.
Brooks, father of two sons, is set to be buried Saturday at Macon Memorial Park following an 11 a.m. service at Community Church of God.
