Teen faces at least 11 charges in two counties. Law enforcement wants to find him

An 18-year-old man wanted on at least 11 charges in two counties is being sought by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.
Malcolm Jamal "MJ" Mobley is wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, criminal damage to property in the first degree, theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property, as well as several misdemeanor charges, Haley Little, the public information office for the sheriff's office, said in an email. Also, other charges are pending. He is wanted in Crisp and Appling counties.
Mobley is a black male, 5 foot, 2 inches tall, 171 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest, Little said.
Mobley is considered armed and dangerous, and no one should approach the suspect.
Never miss a local story.
The U. S. Marshals' office in Macon is assisting in the case.
If anyone has information about where Mobley is located, they should call the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, their local law enforcement or 911.
Comments