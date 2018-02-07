Man hurt as bullets fly in Warner Robins neighborhood

One man was hurt and others shaken up after shots were fired in a Warner Robins neighborhood Tuesday night.
At about 11:50 p.m., Warner Robins police officers were called to 236 Evergreen St. to investigate shots fired at the home, where a 47-year-old woman was inside sleeping.
According to a police news release, a 24-year-old man and three 20-year-old women were in a 2014 Nissan Versa parked in the front yard when they heard gunshots.
They ducked down in the vehicle as car windows shattered and bullets hit the house, which is not far from Lindsey Elementary School on the north side of town.
The 24-year-old man was hit by the glass and was taken by ambulance to Houston Medical Center.
The victims were not able to give descriptions of the shooter.
"They did not see anyone walking or any vehicles in the area," the release stated.
The shooting happened not long after a community forum at Southside Baptist Church where leaders discusses ways to curb the violence.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective James Nix at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
