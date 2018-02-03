Murder suspects got speeding ticket on way to hospital with wounded accomplices

A band of would-be bandits was stopped for speeding early Saturday with two bleeding buddies in the back seat.
A Georgia State Patrol Trooper gave the driver a ticket, but he failed to mention Montego Maxwell was dying in the back seat.
Maxwell, 18, of Warner Robins, was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m. at Medical Center, Navicent Health, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
He and Antonio Deshon Woodard, 18, of Macon, were wounded in a shootout with a 15-year-old they tried to rob on Walnut Street near Forest Avenue just before 12:20 a.m.
As Woodard and Maxwell were wheeled into the Emergency Room, Ricky Bernard Lowder J., 19, of Lynmore Circle and Darius Artellis Lowder, 19, of Plaudit Road in Lizella, were taken into custody.
According to a Bibb County sheriff's news release, the four men were in a white Toyota Camry driving down Walnut when they pulled up next to the younger teen.
The two in the backseat got out demanding the kid's money, but when he didn't hand it over, he was shot several times. The juvenile pulled out a gun and shot back, hitting Woodard and Maxwell.
"He was shot multiple times," Jones said of Maxwell who suffered the fatal wounds.
The teen ran to Roosevelt Street as the wounded 18-year-olds got back into the car.
The Lowders were booked into the Bibb County jail on armed robbery and murder charges. Woodard will be jailed on the same charges once he's released from the hospital.
He is in critical but stable condition, the release stated.
The wounded 15-year-old also is being treated at the Medical Center where he is in stable condition.
Sheriff's deputies are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
