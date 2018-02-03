One dead, 2 wounded in late night Macon shootings

One person is dead and two others are wounded in Macon shootings early Saturday.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies are still sorting out what happened, but Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said one of the victims died at 3:19 a.m. Saturday at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The identity is being withheld until family members can be notified.
Preliminary reports show one person was reported shot at about 12:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Avenue and two other victims showed up at the hospital.
No additional details are immediately available
