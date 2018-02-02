Murder suspect from Macon nabbed in fourth arrest in Jackson killing

A Macon man wanted for murder in Jackson is now in custody.
The Butts County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Antonio Mitchell on its Facebook page Thursday.
The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force caught Mitchell, but details of his arrest were not immediately released.
A couple days after Santos Antonio-Juarez was shot and killed in his Mulberry Street home Jan. 15, investigators released surveillance images of a Macon man known on the street at "Low" or "D.G.," who was identified as Antonio Dewayne Mitchell, authorities said.
Mitchell is the last of four murder suspects to be arrested.
Mitchell's friend, Sharrod Ross, of Macon, also known as Spider, was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and false imprisonment.
Kaitlin Hulsey, who knew the victim, and a juvenile female, also were arrested on the same charges.
According to the sheriff's office, Hulsey had a relationship with the victim and went to his house that Monday night.
Once she was inside, Ross, the juvenile and Mitchell allegedly came in as the men waved pistols.
The men bound the victim by his wrists and ankles and duct-taped his mouth shut.
As the gunmen went to rob a roommate in another part of the house, the victim broke free and tried to get away.
Ross and Mitchell allegedly fired several shots, killing the man, according to the sheriff's office.
Ross and the two women were captured a short time later.
