Crime

Macon area man sought in Jackson homicide during home invasion robbery

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 17, 2018 05:56 AM

An accused killer is on the run and the Butts County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying him.

A lookout is posted for a black male believed to be from the Macon area and is known on the street as "Low" or "D.G."

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, a Jackson man was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery, according to a post on the Butts County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The unknown suspect's friend, Sharrod Ross, also known as Spider, was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Kaitlin Hulsey, who knew the victim, and a juvenile female, also have been arrested on the same charges.

HulseyNew.JPG
Kaitlin Hulsey

According to the sheriff's office, Hulsey had a relationship with the victim and went to his house Monday night.

Once she was inside, Ross, the juvenile and the unidentified suspect came in with the men waving pistols.

The men bound the victim by his wrists and ankles and duct taped his mouth shut.

As the gunmen went to rob a roommate in another part of the house, the victim broke free and tried to get away.

Ross and the other man fired several shots, killing the man.

Ross.JPG
Sharrod Ross

Ross and the two women were captured a short time later, but the second gunman got away and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is urged to call the Butts County Sheriff's Office at 770-775-8216. A $2,000 reward is being offered for the man's identity and tipsters can remain anonymous.

  If you witness a crime, here's what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy



