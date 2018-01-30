Two garbage men argued before one of them was hit and killed on I-75, report says

A man who works for a garbage company told police two different stories after his co-worker was hit by a car and killed on Interstate 75 northbound earlier this month.
Jimmy Lee Jordan, 47, died in the Jan. 8 crash that occurred after he got out of an Advanced Disposal trash truck parked on the shoulder of I-75. He was struck by a Lincoln Town Car driven by a Lizella man.
Traffic backed up for miles as Corey McGruder, Jordan's co-worker, told Byron police investigators that Jordan said he was feeling sick, according to a Georgia State Patrol crash report recently obtained by The Telegraph.
McGruder, 44, said he sat in the truck while Jordan ran behind it, according to details recorded in a Georgia State Patrol crash report recently obtained by The Telegraph.
Witnesses told a state trooper McGruder was outside the trash truck when Jordan was hit about 2 p.m.
A man from St. Marys told a state trooper he saw "a half dressed black male run (stumble) from behind the garbage truck out into traffic," the report said. The man saw Jordan stumble from the center lane and into the fast lane where he was struck.
A Milledgeville man who also saw the crash told a state trooper Jordan "looked as if he was dazed" before he was hit by the sedan.
When a state trooper told McGruder that others reported seeing him outside of the garbage truck when Jordan was hit, "he then changed his statement," the report said.
McGruder said he and Jordan had gotten into an argument that "then turned into a physical altercation" behind the garbage truck, the report said. After the fight, Jordan tried to cross the interstate, McGruder said.
The report also mentioned McGruder was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. Blood tests are pending for Jordan, the Lizella man who struck him and McGruder.
