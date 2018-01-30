Two garbage men argued before one of them was hit and killed on I-75, report says

1:03 Howls of happiness in lost dog's reunion Pause

5:00 Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times'

3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

4:27 Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

3:09 'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says

1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King

2:17 GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'