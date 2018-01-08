Pedestrian hit and killed Monday by a vehicle on I-75, northbound lanes blocked

A man was hit by a car and killed on Interstate 75 northbound Monday afternoon.
Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said the man who was killed had been riding in a garbage truck which was parked on the right shoulder. Rooks said the man felt sick and apparently walked into traffic.
All northbound lanes were blocked about 2:15 p.m. Byron Fire Chief Rachel Mosby said Georgia State Patrol is on the way to investigate.
