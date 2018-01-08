Local

January 8, 2018 2:48 PM

Pedestrian hit and killed Monday by a vehicle on I-75, northbound lanes blocked

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

A man was hit by a car and killed on Interstate 75 northbound Monday afternoon.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said the man who was killed had been riding in a garbage truck which was parked on the right shoulder. Rooks said the man felt sick and apparently walked into traffic.

All northbound lanes were blocked about 2:15 p.m. Byron Fire Chief Rachel Mosby said Georgia State Patrol is on the way to investigate.

This is a developing story. Come back to macon.com or read Tuesday's Telegraph for more information.

Local