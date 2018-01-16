Mystery letter found at Macon homicide scene

At least two women had been worried about Jeffery McKuhen before his body was discovered bloodied under a pile of clothes inside a blighted house last week.
A letter left on a mattress inside the house at Houston Avenue and Broadway read:“Jeff, please call us and let us know you OK. Barbara and Susan.”
The letter was among other details included in the Bibb County sheriff’s homicide report obtained by The Telegraph on Tuesday.
Andre Clark, 33, was watching videos on his phone, lying on the bed when he noticed a foot protruding from a pile of clothes and blankets. He called 911 upon finding McKuhen lying on his back, his head covered in blood, the report said.
Clark told The Telegraph McKuhen is a friend and that he sometimes stops by to bring McKuhen a sandwich or something to drink. He told investigators the letter was probably left over this weekend, perhaps by McKuhen's siblings.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said McKuhen, 51, was admitted as a patient at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, on Dec. 26. The 51-year-old left hours later against medical advice.
Jones said McKuhen had a subdural hematoma, a brain bleed, from a fall.
Clark, however, told investigators that McKuhen had been in the hospital for about a week after “getting his face busted with a brick,” the report said. He said he didn’t know McKuhen had gotten out of the hospital.
Jones said McKuhen died from blunt force trauma. Jones also said he would subpoena McKuhen’s medical records and provide those to the GBI.
