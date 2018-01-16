Mystery letter found at Macon homicide scene

More Videos

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Pause
Houston County investigator weighs in on fatal shooting at mobile home park.mov 2:55

Houston County investigator weighs in on fatal shooting at mobile home park.mov

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 2:14

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary

Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death 1:11

Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire 1:28

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire

Woman tells neighbor the police just shot her husband four times 2:18

Woman tells neighbor the police just shot her husband four times

  • Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death

    Bibb County deputy coroner Lonnie Miley tells reporters that the death man that was found in a blighted house along Houston Avenue was very suspicious.

Bibb County deputy coroner Lonnie Miley tells reporters that the death man that was found in a blighted house along Houston Avenue was very suspicious. Jason Vorhees and Laura Corley The Telegraph
Bibb County deputy coroner Lonnie Miley tells reporters that the death man that was found in a blighted house along Houston Avenue was very suspicious. Jason Vorhees and Laura Corley The Telegraph

Crime

Mystery letter found at Macon homicide scene

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 16, 2018 04:52 PM

At least two women had been worried about Jeffery McKuhen before his body was discovered bloodied under a pile of clothes inside a blighted house last week.

A letter left on a mattress inside the house at Houston Avenue and Broadway read:“Jeff, please call us and let us know you OK. Barbara and Susan.”

The letter was among other details included in the Bibb County sheriff’s homicide report obtained by The Telegraph on Tuesday.

Andre Clark, 33, was watching videos on his phone, lying on the bed when he noticed a foot protruding from a pile of clothes and blankets. He called 911 upon finding McKuhen lying on his back, his head covered in blood, the report said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Clark told The Telegraph McKuhen is a friend and that he sometimes stops by to bring McKuhen a sandwich or something to drink. He told investigators the letter was probably left over this weekend, perhaps by McKuhen's siblings.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said McKuhen, 51, was admitted as a patient at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, on Dec. 26. The 51-year-old left hours later against medical advice.

Jones said McKuhen had a subdural hematoma, a brain bleed, from a fall.

Clark, however, told investigators that McKuhen had been in the hospital for about a week after “getting his face busted with a brick,” the report said. He said he didn’t know McKuhen had gotten out of the hospital.

Jones said McKuhen died from blunt force trauma. Jones also said he would subpoena McKuhen’s medical records and provide those to the GBI.  

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Pause
Houston County investigator weighs in on fatal shooting at mobile home park.mov 2:55

Houston County investigator weighs in on fatal shooting at mobile home park.mov

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 2:14

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary

Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death 1:11

Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire 1:28

Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire

Woman tells neighbor the police just shot her husband four times 2:18

Woman tells neighbor the police just shot her husband four times

  • GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

    GBI Director Vernon Keenan, at a press conference about three arrests for abuse of elderly or disabled people, said the legal term for what an Albany woman did was run an 'unlicensed personal care home.' But that's only the legal term for a kind of severe abuse. "In fact, they are dungeons where the elderly and disabled persons are warehoused so that their benefits can be siphoned off. They're neglected, they're abused, they're financially exploited."

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

View More Video