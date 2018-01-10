A person was found dead late afternoon Wednesday at an abandoned house on Houston Avenue.
Crime

A body found in a vacant house appears to have died a violent death

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 10, 2018 04:45 PM

A man whose body was found in a blighted house on Houston Avenue late Wednesday afternoon appears to have died a violent death, Bibb County deputy coroner Lonnie Miley said.

A man who discovered the victim’s body flagged down an officer about 4:15 p.m., according to a Bibb County’s sheriff’s investigator. The call was dispatched to deputies as a report of a dead person with a gunshot wound, but Miley would not confirm the cause of death.

The dead man is white and probably in his mid 50s, Miley said. The house his body was discovered inside is badly damaged with broken and boarded up windows and a large hole in the roof. Miley said it is a known squatting place for homeless people because it is not far from the Salvation Army.

