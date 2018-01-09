A dead body was found in the middle of the roadway on Winship Street in Macon on Monday night.
Crime

Macon's first homicide victim of 2018 identified

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 09, 2018 06:29 AM

Macon's first homicide victim of 2018 was found dead not far from her home.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the slain woman as Ida Mae Ford, 49, of 2315 Winship St. in Macon.

Ford was found dead in the middle of the street just before 10 p.m. Monday.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found wearing pajamas and a shower cap.

She had an umbrella and a cellphone, but no identification. 

Anyone with information about her death is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

