Crime

Woman shot to death in Bibb County's first homicide in 2018

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 08, 2018 10:35 PM

A woman was shot and killed late Monday night in Macon, marking Bibb County's first homicide in 2018..

The woman's body was found in the middle of the roadway on Winship Street near its intersection with Madden Avenue, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. A passerby called 911.

Jones said the woman, who had been shot multiple times, appeared to be wearing pajamas. She was found with only an umbrella and cell phone, no identification.

This is a developing story. Return to Macon.com for updates.

