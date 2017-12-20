Macon man charged with murder in death of aspiring rapper

More Videos 1:26 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper Pause 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further 4:46 Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe 1:11 School salon helps students get real-world experience 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018. Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018. Laura Corley The Telegraph

