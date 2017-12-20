More Videos

  • 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

    Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018.

Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018. Laura Corley The Telegraph
Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Crime

Macon man charged with murder in death of aspiring rapper

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

December 20, 2017 12:19 AM

UPDATED December 20, 2017 12:20 AM

Less than 24 hours after Keenan Guice was fatally shot in the chest at a Macon apartment complex, a 22-year-old who lives there was arrested and charged with his murder.

Harold Varnord Wallace Jr. was booked at the Bibb County jail about 8:30 p.m., jail records show. He also is charged with firing a gun on the property of another.

Guice, 20, was pronounced dead at Cobblestone Square Apartments. Another man, 33-year-old Deangelo Davis, also was shot in the chest and was in serious condition Tuesday.

Wallace is scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

  • 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

    Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018.

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

