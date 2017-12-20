Macon man charged with murder in death of aspiring rapper

Less than 24 hours after Keenan Guice was fatally shot in the chest at a Macon apartment complex, a 22-year-old who lives there was arrested and charged with his murder.
Harold Varnord Wallace Jr. was booked at the Bibb County jail about 8:30 p.m., jail records show. He also is charged with firing a gun on the property of another.
Guice, 20, was pronounced dead at Cobblestone Square Apartments. Another man, 33-year-old Deangelo Davis, also was shot in the chest and was in serious condition Tuesday.
Wallace is scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
Comments