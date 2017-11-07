Homicide victim had been shot and robbed before

More Videos 0:44 Toms excited to be re-elected Pause 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 1:04 Houston unveils new school bus facility 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:49 Voters choose new Warner Robins mayor 0:43 Southwest coach discusses final play that sends Patriots to playoffs 0:55 Turnovers key for Mercer's success 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 1:39 Nizialek on mentoring younger punters 1:07 California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide at 4432 Pharr Ave. where a man was found dead Monday morning, November 6, 2017. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said blood was around the white male victim whose identity was not immediately released. Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide at 4432 Pharr Ave. where a man was found dead Monday morning, November 6, 2017. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said blood was around the white male victim whose identity was not immediately released. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

