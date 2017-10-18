Teen accused of stealing van from church he attended

Cop Shop Podcast: 911 caller says cussing rant is free speech

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Bloomfield Drive woman's reportedly racist cursing tirade to 911 operators. This episode also features a report of "a huge amount of blood" found behind a Macon nightclub. Other segments include mention of a "very talkative" naked man.