Teen accused of stealing van from church he attended

Keys to the Strong Tower Fellowship Church van were gone.
They had been missing for about a week when Warner Robins police called Pastor Mike Davis about 1 a.m. Oct. 11.
The officers who stopped the van wanted to know if the man and women inside had permission to drive it, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report.
The man, later identified as 18-year-old Masquan Linwood Williams, walked away from Warner Robins officers at the van. It was unclear what happened to the woman.
The pastor drove down to pick up the van, brought it back to the Vineville Avenue church and started to clean it out.
“While cleaning it, he located two phones,” a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy wrote in the report. “After charging them, he was able to look at the phone and discovered that it belonged to a male that attended the church.”
“I really don’t want to get into it,” the pastor told a reporter at the church Wednesday afternoon.
Williams, who lives on Holts Lane, less than a quarter-mile from the church, was arrested the next day and charged with felony theft and violation of probation.
He remained in jail Wednesday on a $2,340 bond, records show.
