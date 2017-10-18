Masquan Williams, 18, is accused of stealing the golden van that belongs to Strong Tower Fellowship Church on Vineville Avenue where he attended.
Masquan Williams, 18, is accused of stealing the golden van that belongs to Strong Tower Fellowship Church on Vineville Avenue where he attended. Laura Corley lcorley@macon.com
Masquan Williams, 18, is accused of stealing the golden van that belongs to Strong Tower Fellowship Church on Vineville Avenue where he attended. Laura Corley lcorley@macon.com

Crime

Teen accused of stealing van from church he attended

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 18, 2017 4:15 PM

Keys to the Strong Tower Fellowship Church van were gone.

They had been missing for about a week when Warner Robins police called Pastor Mike Davis about 1 a.m. Oct. 11.

The officers who stopped the van wanted to know if the man and women inside had permission to drive it, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Masquan Linwood Williams, walked away from Warner Robins officers at the van. It was unclear what happened to the woman.

The pastor drove down to pick up the van, brought it back to the Vineville Avenue church and started to clean it out.

“While cleaning it, he located two phones,” a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy wrote in the report. “After charging them, he was able to look at the phone and discovered that it belonged to a male that attended the church.”

“I really don’t want to get into it,” the pastor told a reporter at the church Wednesday afternoon.

Williams, who lives on Holts Lane, less than a quarter-mile from the church, was arrested the next day and charged with felony theft and violation of probation.

He remained in jail Wednesday on a $2,340 bond, records show.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cop Shop Podcast: 911 caller says cussing rant is free speech

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes items about a Bloomfield Drive woman's reportedly racist cursing tirade to 911 operators. This episode also features a report of "a huge amount of blood" found behind a Macon nightclub. Other segments include mention of a "very talkative" naked man.

Cop Shop Podcast: 911 caller says cussing rant is free speech

Cop Shop Podcast: 911 caller says cussing rant is free speech 3:35

Cop Shop Podcast: 911 caller says cussing rant is free speech
Deputy shoots teen resisting arrest 2:23

Deputy shoots teen resisting arrest
Sam Poss loved Dragon Con and attended with his family 6 times 1:34

Sam Poss loved Dragon Con and attended with his family 6 times

View More Video