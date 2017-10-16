Perry man tried to meet a young girl for sex at Robins Air Force Base

A Perry man who brought condoms to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex at Robins Air Force Base was sentenced Monday to a decade in federal prison.
Arthur D. Clark, a former Air Force civil service worker, pleaded guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor in May.
For about a month last summer, the 60-year-old chatted online with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, according to a Monday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Georgia.
Clark found the girl through an online advertisement, which was actually part of an undercover operation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
The undercover officer, acting the role of a 14-year-old girl, told Clark she would be alone at her parent’s house on the base. Clark told her “I wanna do it all with you. Sex and all,” the news release said.
Clark, using both his cellphone and work computer, arranged to meet the girl at a park on the base in July 2016. He was instead met by law enforcement officers who had been waiting on him. Unused condoms and personal lubricant were found inside his car, the news release said.
Clark’s decade-long sentence will be followed by 25 years of supervised release. He also will have to register as a sex offender.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments