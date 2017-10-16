More Videos

  • Deputy shoots teen resisting arrest

    A Baldwin County sheriff's deputy is on administrative leave following the Oct. 9, 2017, shooting of Jamel Jackson.

A Baldwin County sheriff's deputy is on administrative leave following the Oct. 9, 2017, shooting of Jamel Jackson. lcorley@macon.com The Telegraph
A Baldwin County sheriff's deputy is on administrative leave following the Oct. 9, 2017, shooting of Jamel Jackson.

Crime

A deputy yelled “Taser! Taser!”, then a teenager was shot

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

October 16, 2017 7:13 PM

“Taser! Taser!”

That’s what was hollered out as two Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies struggled to cuff an 18-year-old man wearing a yellow Pikachu hat inside a Milledgeville apartment.

Deputy Charles Gillis patted his side and pulled out a gun.

A pop was followed by screams.

“God dang it!” Gillis yelled.

The shot had gone clean through Jamel Jackson’s arm.

The dramatic scene that unfolded Oct. 9 was captured on a deputy’s body camera. The video footage was obtained Monday by The Telegraph on Monday.

Deputies went to the apartment after Jackson’s mother called 911 reporting her son had hit her in the face.

Just after the pop, Jackson’s mother can be seen standing with her hands above her head in the living room.

Jackson remained still standing and inched a few feet to the kitchen.

Deputy Gillis, visibly distraught, knocked his forehead with both palms.

“Gillis discharged his firearm at the subject,” another deputy said on the radio. “Clean shot through his bicep. He’s fine. … He’s actually giving us a hard time, but it’s OK.”

Sirens wailed toward West Apartments on Ga. 49 where Jackson had recently moved to with his mother.

“Could y’all maybe label those things so people don’t get shot like that,” Jackson asked.

Gillis, a nine-year veteran at the sheriff’s office, remained on administrative leave Monday as the GBI continued to investigate the shooting.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

