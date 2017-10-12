Deputy finds 3-year-old girl walking along roadside in Fort Valley

A Peach County sheriff’s deputy spotted a little girl walking on the side of the road in Fort Valley on Wednesday.
The 3-year-old was making her way down Ira Hicks Boulevard, which stretches from Ga. 49 to U.S. 341 near Fort Valley State University and some railroad tracks. The child was about 2 blocks from home.
“Just as they picked her up, the mother called to report her missing,” Sheriff Terry Deese said Thursday. “There’s so many other directions she could have gone in. It could have been a lot worse.”
The Department of Family and Children Services was called in to interview the child’s mother, who told them the child had slipped out of the house without unnoticed.
“She said the door was locked but somebody left to get some sunglasses out of the car,” Deese said. “Apparently, while they were out, the child slipped out the door.”
The child’s parents will not face any charges, and Deese said state social workers are “working out some kind of security plan with them.”
