3-year-old child is found walking alone on Fort Valley road

A 3-year-old child was found walking alone on a Fort Valley road Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Valley Public Safety Director Lawrence Spurgeon said the child was found walking along Ira Hicks Boulevard, which stretches from Ga. 49 to U.S. 341 near Fort Valley State University. Spurgeon said the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services is handling the case and referred questions to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese.
Multiple attempts to reach Deese on Wednesday afternoon were unsuccessful.
Department of Family and Children Services spokeswoman Susan Boatwright said Georgia law “won’t let us confirm or deny we’re involved in a case.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
