3 hurt in head-on crash as driver fled from Georgia State Patrol trooper

Three people were hurt in a head-on crash that occurred as a driver tried to flee from a state trooper Wednesday afternoon in Milledgeville, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Two people inside a 2003 gold Mercury Grand Marquis were not wearing seat belts, so a trooper tried to stop the car, according to an email from Georgia State Patrol.
The car kept going, turning left from North Jefferson Street onto Dunlap Road headed westbound.
The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Carl Barnard Justice, tried to pass another car in a no passing zone when it collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck headed eastbound, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Justice and the pickup truck driver, 29-year-old Steven Thomas Carey, were taken to a hospital in Milledgeville.
Justice’s passenger, 25-year-old Taboris Macell Wright was flown by helicopter to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. Wright’s condition was unavailable Wednesday afternoon.
The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating, and charges are pending.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments