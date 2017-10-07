Store employees shot at while trying to lock up building

A man shot at employees outside a West Macon store early Saturday morning. No one was hurt, but the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Two employees were locking up Tom’s Mart, at 4381 Mercer University Drive, just before 1 a.m. Saturday when they saw a man in dark clothes running toward them with a gun. The suspect shot at the workers as they ran to their cars, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
The store’s owner, Yong Kim, was in his car in the parking lot at the time and fired multiple shots into the air. The suspect ran from the scene.
The windows of several cars were damaged in the incident. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments