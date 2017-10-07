Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Crime

Store employees shot at while trying to lock up building

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

October 07, 2017 8:24 AM

A man shot at employees outside a West Macon store early Saturday morning. No one was hurt, but the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Two employees were locking up Tom’s Mart, at 4381 Mercer University Drive, just before 1 a.m. Saturday when they saw a man in dark clothes running toward them with a gun. The suspect shot at the workers as they ran to their cars, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The store’s owner, Yong Kim, was in his car in the parking lot at the time and fired multiple shots into the air. The suspect ran from the scene.

The windows of several cars were damaged in the incident. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps
'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon 1:23

'Suspect bailed!' Raw audio of car chase in downtown Macon
'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:48

'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

View More Video