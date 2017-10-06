Romantic rivals spar, leaving one stabbed in the head and the other in jail

A love triangle played out violently Tuesday night in Macon’s Anthony Homes complex.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Macon Housing Authority neighborhood off Eisenhower Parkway just before 8 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed.
When the deputy arrived, two women on Wren Avenue said the feuding women had already left the community, sometimes referred to as Bird City.
Minutes later, the deputy was called to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where Shantez Cheney, 22, of Lizella was being treated for a wound to the head.
Recognizing Cheney as one of the women the deputy had just talked to, he asked why she had lied to him.
“She stated that she was listening to everyone else, and she was afraid that she was going to get in trouble,” the report stated.
Cheney told the deputy that she was on the phone with her boyfriend when his baby’s mother, LaMica Merriweather, asked if she was talking about her, according to the report. The two started arguing and tussling.
Merriweather later admitted to slamming Cheney’s head, but she denied stabbing her, saying she didn’t have anything to stab her with.
After the emergency room doctor closed the cut, he concluded that it looked like a stab wound.
Cheney had said she felt something sharp in the back of her head and realized she was bleeding.
Merriweather, 19, of Macon, was arrested just before noon Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault and a probation violation, according to Bibb County jail records.
According to an arrest warrant, Merriweather “had the intent to murder” with a “sharp weapon, causing a deep laceration that required two staples to stop the bleeding.”
Merriweather also is accused of trying to contact Cheney on Facebook and is prohibited from contacting the victim, the warrant stated.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments